Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP man kills mother with a spear after she intervenes in a fight with wife

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 02:05 PM IST

Kumar, who often got into arguments at home after drinking, was assaulting his wife when his 60-year-old mother, Naina Devi, stepped in to stop him.

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother with a spear after she intervened in an argument between him and his wife in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported citing police on Friday.

Police said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Ganpatpur village. (File)
Police said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Ganpatpur village. (File)

The man, identified as Vinod Kumar, has been arrested. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI that the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Ganpatpur village, which is part of the Nigohi police station area.

Kumar, who frequently engaged in domestic fights after consuming alcohol, was reportedly beating his wife when his 60-year-old mother, Naina Devi, intervened. In response, he attacked her with a spear, causing her death, the SP said.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and arrested the accused. A murder case has been filed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police added.

Similar incidents

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man, Satyam Katre, who had returned home after dropping out of a Kota institute in Rajasthan last August, fatally bludgeoned his mother and severely injured his father with an iron rod earlier this week. The attack occurred on Monday evening when Katre's father, Kishore, stopped him from using his mobile phone. The police, who arrested Katre, charged him with murder and attempted murder. His father, Kishore, is receiving treatment for severe injuries at a hospital in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

In another case, the Fatehpur Police in Uttar Pradesh reported that a man, addicted to online gaming, murdered his mother to claim her life insurance payout and pay off his mounting debts. The accused, Himanshu, allegedly killed his mother to secure a 50 lakh insurance benefit and then disposed of her body near the Yamuna River last month. Police revealed that Himanshu's gaming addiction led him to borrow money, accumulating a debt of nearly 4 lakh. Faced with increasing pressure from creditors, he hatched the plan to settle his debts.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On