UP man kills mother with a spear after she intervenes in a fight with wife

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother with a spear after she intervened in an argument between him and his wife in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported citing police on Friday. Police said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Ganpatpur village. (File)

The man, identified as Vinod Kumar, has been arrested. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI that the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Ganpatpur village, which is part of the Nigohi police station area.

Kumar, who frequently engaged in domestic fights after consuming alcohol, was reportedly beating his wife when his 60-year-old mother, Naina Devi, intervened. In response, he attacked her with a spear, causing her death, the SP said.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and arrested the accused. A murder case has been filed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police added.

Similar incidents

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man, Satyam Katre, who had returned home after dropping out of a Kota institute in Rajasthan last August, fatally bludgeoned his mother and severely injured his father with an iron rod earlier this week. The attack occurred on Monday evening when Katre's father, Kishore, stopped him from using his mobile phone. The police, who arrested Katre, charged him with murder and attempted murder. His father, Kishore, is receiving treatment for severe injuries at a hospital in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

In another case, the Fatehpur Police in Uttar Pradesh reported that a man, addicted to online gaming, murdered his mother to claim her life insurance payout and pay off his mounting debts. The accused, Himanshu, allegedly killed his mother to secure a ₹50 lakh insurance benefit and then disposed of her body near the Yamuna River last month. Police revealed that Himanshu's gaming addiction led him to borrow money, accumulating a debt of nearly ₹4 lakh. Faced with increasing pressure from creditors, he hatched the plan to settle his debts.