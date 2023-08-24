UP minister was getting late to catch train. Here's what he did next

In a bizarre incident, Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh Saini allegedly took his official SUV car on to the platform at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station while he was getting late to catch a train, news agency PTI reported.

UP minister Dharmpal Singh takes car inside platform.(@ajeetsingh1979/ X)

The minister was supposed to catch a train to Bareilly from the state capital. However, he was getting late, so he reportedly took his SUV car inside the railway station, parked it on the platform and took the escalator after getting down from the car.

Singh's car was taken to the disabled ramp in front of the railway court and was taken directly to the platform through the escalator, GRP officers who were present on the site told news agency ANI.

A video of a car going down on a ramp at the Charbagh railway station is doing rounds on the social media since morning and the netizens slammed the minister for taking his car inside the railway station.

Further, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the minister and said it is good that he did not reach there on a bulldozer.

"It's good that he did not go to the station on a bulldozer," Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), in hindi along with a report stating that the minister took his official vehicle to the platform to catch the train.

Meanwhile Singh, who is the MLA from the Aonla assembly constituency, denied the allegations. "It was raining a lot. I don't move with a cavalcade like Akhilesh Yadav. There was only one vehicle that only went up till the escalator. The vehicle didn't go to the platform. I am a farmer's son and lead life like a normal citizen," he said to the reporters, the report added.

