Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP MLA allegedly receives death threat after raising illegal encroachment issue

PTI |
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 07:49 pm IST

The threats, sent through email and social media posts, warned that the MLA would be shot multiple times.

Police on Tuesday said they are probing a complaint that BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi received death threats after he raised the issue of alleged illegal encroachment at a 'mazar' beneath a railway overbridge on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road.

Police said that an investigation in the matter is underway.(Representational)
Police said that an investigation in the matter is underway.(Representational)

The threats, sent through email and social media posts, warned that the MLA would be shot multiple times and issued a similar warning to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, supporters of the MLA claimed.

“The matter has come to our notice. An investigation is underway,” Deoria Sadar, SHO, Durgesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

Tripathi, in a June 25 representation to the chief minister, had alleged that the 'mazar' had expanded illegally over barren land, a drain and part of a national highway.

Acting on his complaint, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police to verify land records, remove encroachment if found illegal and submit a report.

Questioning how construction was permitted next to a railway overbridge without any sanctioned map, Tripathi had recalled that 28 years ago, senior RSS pracharak Ramnagina Yadav was "killed" after he questioned the shrine’s legitimacy.

“Locals stopped pursuing the matter out of fear. Recently, suspicious gatherings by outsiders have been noticed at the site,” the MLA alleged.

He demanded a special team from Lucknow to probe land ownership and shrine activities in a time-bound manner. Local authorities confirmed that an inquiry into the alleged encroachment has been initiated.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP MLA allegedly receives death threat after raising illegal encroachment issue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On