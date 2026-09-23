'Ghost' influence, ritual for dead brother's soul: Shocking claims after man kills 4

The family of Arvind Singh - who killed his wife, two priests and one of his three children in Azamgarh on Tuesday – claimed that he was under the “influence of a ghost” and used to consume a lot of alcohol, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

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However, a priest who was present at the scene and managed to escape told the police that the ritual was linked to concerns in the family that the soul of Singh’s elder brother, who died two years ago, was not in peace.

On Tuesday night, Singh shot dead his wife, two priests and one of his three children before he was shot by police. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

How did the tragedy unfold

Deep Dive What was the family’s belief about Arvind Singh's behavior before the tragedy? The family, especially Singh's wife, believed he was under the influence of a ghost and that his unusual behavior and heavy alcohol consumption needed to be addressed through a ritual puja. What led to the argument and subsequent violence during the puja in Azamgarh? The argument erupted when Singh returned home and saw the puja being held. He confronted the priests, demanded to see their Aadhaar cards, and lost his temper, ultimately leading him to open fire. What actions did police take to resolve the hostage situation involving Singh's children? Police attempted to negotiate with Singh for nearly seven hours to surrender and release the children. When a gunshot was heard from inside the room, indicating a child had been shot, police forced entry and responded with retaliatory fire to protect the remaining children.

The incident unfolded in Shambhupur village under Ahraula police station around 6 pm on Tuesday when Singh allegedly returned to find a ‘puja’ or prayer service being held inside his house.

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{{^usCountry}} His wife, Babita, was conducting a religious ceremony to find solutions for Singh’s “unusual behaviour” and “alcoholism” and believed he was ”under the possession of a ghost". His mother, Samla Devi, 70, and his three children—a five-year-old daughter, six-year-old son and seven-month-old daughter—were also present at the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His wife, Babita, was conducting a religious ceremony to find solutions for Singh’s “unusual behaviour” and “alcoholism” and believed he was ”under the possession of a ghost". His mother, Samla Devi, 70, and his three children—a five-year-old daughter, six-year-old son and seven-month-old daughter—were also present at the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anil Kumar said: “They believed he was under the influence of a ghost and organised the puja to address the problem. Singh was opposed to the ritual.”

‘Questioned priest, asked for Aadhaar card’

Upon reaching home, Singh spotted four priests and allegedly asked them to show their Aadhaar cards. An argument broke out and escalated, following which Singh allegedly went inside, brought out his licensed rifle and shot Babita. He then allegedly opened fire on the two priests.

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The victims were identified as Singh's wife, Babita Singh, 40, and priests Mahendra Pathak, 60, of Patkhauli village, and Akhilesh Mishra, 55, of Chhitauna Bhatauli village.

After he shot his wife and two of the four priests, Singh locked himself inside a room with his three children. Police said they repeatedly warned him to surrender and release the children, but he refused.

A police officer, who did not wish to be identified, said Singh appeared to be heavily drunk at the time and locked himself inside a room of the house with his two children after committing the murders, HT earlier reported.

For nearly seven hours, officers and relatives tried to negotiate with him. Singh allegedly refused to come out and told those trying to persuade him that the matter would be dealt with the following morning.

Another shot heard

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Amid continuous persuasion, another shot was heard from the room where Singh had locked himself with his three children. Police said Singh had shot one of the children. With the safety of the remaining children at risk, officers opened retaliatory fire and injured Singh.

“After shooting and killing three people—including his wife—in village Shambhupur, the accused, Arvind, held his three children hostage in a room. While the police were attempting to persuade the accused to surrender and rescue the children, the sound of a gunshot was suddenly heard from inside the room. As the police team—led by him—rushed into the room to rescue the children, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on them,” SSP Kumar said.

Both Singh and the child were rushed to hospital but died during treatment, police said. Two other children were rescued safely.

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"In a controlled and restrained retaliatory action taken by the police to ensure the children's safety and for self-defense, the accused, Arvind, was injured. Tragically, both the accused and his son, Shaurya Singh, who had been wounded by the accused's gunfire, succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” the SSP added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the forensic team is taking necessary action to collect evidence from the scene. Further legal proceedings regarding the matter are underway. The law and order situation at the site is normal.