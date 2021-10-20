Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'UP now has 9 airports, Kushinagar will boost international tourism', says chief minister Yogi Adityanath
india news

'UP now has 9 airports, Kushinagar will boost international tourism', says chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also said that construction of an international airport is on at war footing in Ayodhya and a second one in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the inauguration event of Kushinagar airport.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the inauguration of an international airport in Kushinagar, saying it will not only benefit the state but also the country. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath said that the airport will catapult Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh on the international aviation map.

"From 1947 to 2014, Uttar Pradesh only had two functional airports in Lucknow and Varanasim and connectivity was with only for 15 or 16 places," said the chief minister. "Now we have nine functional airports and will be connected to 75 places."

He also said that construction of an international airport is on at war footing in Ayodhya and a second one in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The inauguration of the airport was marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, carrying the Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for exposition.

"Many Buddhist tourists are come to Kushinagar from all over the world. most of them travel to Kushinagar by land. Giving access to cities like Kushinagar will always give a helping hand to tourism. I am sure a lot of good experience will come from Sri Lanka," said Namal Rajapaksa, who is leading a delegation from Sri Lanka.

"Having international flights will give a boost to Thai people who come to Kushinagar. it will become much easier and comfortable to visit the town now," said Thailand's ambassador Pattarat Hongtong.

Adityanath welcomed the dignitaries to Uttar Pradesh.

 

The Kushinagar international airport has been built at an estimated cost of 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal (place) of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world.

The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

