PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar airport in boost to Buddhist pilgrimage circuit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar International airport, in a key move to boost Buddhist pilgrimage circuit around the world. The inauguration of the airport was marked by the landing of a flight from Colombo (Sri Lanka), carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist monks and dignitaries.

The Prime Minister arrived in Uttar Pradesh today, for the inauguration of the airport and launching of key projects. Kushinagar, among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists, is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the airport is a result of decades of hopes and expectations. “My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I've a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfilment of a commitment,” he added. Among those present at the ceremony were Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

The Kushinagar International airport has been built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore and will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha. The endeavour will connect the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world and also boost the investment and employment opportunities in the region.