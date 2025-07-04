UP pilgrim heading to Amarnath shrine dies at Sheshnag base camp

A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died after falling unconscious at Sheshnag base camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials on Friday said. Srivastav was heading to Amarnath shrine, when he fell unconscious and died shortly.(PTI)

The pilgrim, identified as Dileep Srivastav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri, fell unconscious at Sheshnag base camp on the second day of the 38-day pilgrimage, the officials said.

Srivastav was immediately shifted to Sheshnag base camp hospital where he passed away, they said.