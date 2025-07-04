Search
UP pilgrim heading to Amarnath shrine dies at Sheshnag base camp

PTI |
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 04:01 PM IST

Dileep Srivastav from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri fell unconscious at Sheshnag base camp and was pronounced dead at the camp hospital.

A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died after falling unconscious at Sheshnag base camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials on Friday said.

Srivastav was heading to Amarnath shrine, when he fell unconscious and died shortly.(PTI)
The pilgrim, identified as Dileep Srivastav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri, fell unconscious at Sheshnag base camp on the second day of the 38-day pilgrimage, the officials said.

Srivastav was immediately shifted to Sheshnag base camp hospital where he passed away, they said.

