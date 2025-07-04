UP pilgrim heading to Amarnath shrine dies at Sheshnag base camp
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 04:01 PM IST
Dileep Srivastav from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri fell unconscious at Sheshnag base camp and was pronounced dead at the camp hospital.
A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died after falling unconscious at Sheshnag base camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials on Friday said.
The pilgrim, identified as Dileep Srivastav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri, fell unconscious at Sheshnag base camp on the second day of the 38-day pilgrimage, the officials said.
Srivastav was immediately shifted to Sheshnag base camp hospital where he passed away, they said.
