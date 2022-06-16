Uttar Pradesh Police release posters of Prayagraj violence accused

Posters containing photographs of 59 people allegedly involved in the June 10 violent protests over remarks on Prophet Mohammed were released by the c police on Wednesday, senior officers said.

“We have video and photographic evidence showing that these people were involved in stone pelting and other illegal activities on June 10,” said Ajay Kumar, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police (SSP). “However, their identification is pending.”

Violence erupted in Prayagraj’s Muslim-dominating Atala area on last Friday during protests over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal’s controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Posters were put up at various locations in the old city area such as Atala crossing, Noorullah Road, Roshanbagh, Atala main road and outside Khuldabad police station, police said.

“Ninety-two people have been sent to judicial custody till now. Another 40 people have been identified who are still at large and are wanted by police,” said the SSP. “If they fail to surrender before police or the court, warrants will be issued against them and their properties will be attached as further action.”

The senior officer said they have appealed to the public to help in identification of the accused.

On Tuesday, the SSP said no posters would be put up in Prayagraj and that they would confidentially identify and nab those caught on camera indulging in stone-pelting and arson on June 10.

Kumar reiterated that action will not be taken against innocents and only those involved or incited violence and arson will be arrested.

