UP prof accused of sexual harassment

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:04 IST

Pragyaraj: A woman research scholar has levelled sexual harassment charges against a senior professor of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT). The research scholar, also from MNNIT, has submitted her complaint to the director and the women’s grievance cell of the institute, which has begun an inquiry into the allegations.

MNNIT director Rajeev Tripathi has taken cognisance of the complaint and promised an impartial inquiry. Speaking to HT over phone, Tripathi, currently out of town, said he would look into the complaint on his return to the campus on Monday. A fair inquiry, according to set norms, would be carried out by MNNIT, he added.

The scholar has not approached the police yet.

The victim, a colleague of the accused professor’s daughter, used to visit her friend at home. She has accused the professor of unwanted advances, staring at her and trying to get close to her physically by making her sit next to him. The professor has also been accused of calling up the victim on her mobile phone at odd hours and indulging in inappropriate talk, MNNIT officials said requesting anonymity.

The research scholar has also accused the professor of coming “to her hostel gate” late at night.

According to MNNIT officials, members of the women’s grievance cell spoke to the victim and sought her cellphone details and other documents, to corroborate the allegations. The research scholar, however, is yet to submit the details, officials said.