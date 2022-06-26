Home / India News / UP Rampur bypoll results 2022: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests LS seat from SP
UP Rampur bypoll results 2022: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests LS seat from SP

Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.
Published on Jun 26, 2022 03:28 PM IST
HT News Desk, New Delhi

In a big setback for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi on Sunday won the Rampur parliamentary seat defeating his nearest rival Mohd Asim Raja by more than 42,000 votes in a bypoll.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," news agency PTI quoted Rampur district magistrate Ravindra Kumar as saying after he gave the winning certificate to Lodhi.

Lodhi defeated Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Azam Khan following his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"This is a victory of the people of Rampur," Lodhi said, adding that he would now work as their "chowkidar".

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

