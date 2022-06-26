UP Rampur bypoll results 2022: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests LS seat from SP

In a big setback for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi on Sunday won the Rampur parliamentary seat defeating his nearest rival Mohd Asim Raja by more than 42,000 votes in a bypoll.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," news agency PTI quoted Rampur district magistrate Ravindra Kumar as saying after he gave the winning certificate to Lodhi.

Lodhi defeated Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Azam Khan following his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"This is a victory of the people of Rampur," Lodhi said, adding that he would now work as their "chowkidar".

