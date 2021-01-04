e-paper
UP ropes in 'progressive' farmers from state to help raise farm incomes

UP ropes in ‘progressive’ farmers from state to help raise farm incomes

These farmers will share their success stories and techniques with others at farmers’ fairs and seminars to be held at the local level.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
From every district, the agriculture department will select 100 progressive farmers as role models for local farmers. They will also be given a platform to present their views, said the Uttar Pradesh government. (HT File photo)
From every district, the agriculture department will select 100 progressive farmers as role models for local farmers. They will also be given a platform to present their views, said the Uttar Pradesh government. (HT File photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government will rope in what it calls “progressive” farmers to help increase income of other farmers by guiding them to use advanced agri methods, said the state government in a statement.

These farmers will share their success stories and techniques with others at farmers’ fairs and seminars to be held at the local level.

“From every district, the agriculture department will select 100 progressive farmers as role models for local farmers. They will also be given a platform to present their views in the ‘Farmers Welfare Mission’ programmes, which will be held in 350 blocks from January 6,” said the statement.

Farmers producers’ organisation (FPO) functionaries constituted at the block level will also be invited to the event. Along with giving certificates, the approved farm machinery bank and seeding equipment will also be distributed to the farmers.

The campaign will be monitored by the government and the agriculture department will create a microsite of Kisan Kalyan. All information will be posted on the web portal of the department and the information department will ensure publicity of this event on every platform.

District-wise information will also be collected about how many farmer interactions took place during the campaign. Mobile and WhatsApp numbers of the farmers concerned will also be collected and a database will be maintained, the statement said.

A committee will be constituted at the government level under the chairmanship of the agricultural production commissioner (APC) to conduct the campaign.

Considering the scant exposure of women in the agricultural sector, adequate participation of women will also be ensured in ‘Mission Farmers Welfare’, said the statement.

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
