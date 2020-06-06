UP’s Covid tally crosses 10,000 mark with 1k cases in 48 hours

india

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:46 IST

Uttar Pradesh recorded a steep spike of 1,000 coronavirus cases in 48 hours, taking the state’s tally past 10,000 cases, according to state health department data. The tally of 10,103 as of Saturday includes 382 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

So far, 268 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad said utmost vigil during the month of June was required citing the return of migrants and others after interstate movement of people was allowed. There was a need to remain alert to check the spread of the virus, he added.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Warning legal action against those jumping home quarantine, Prasad said violators will be put into administrative quarantine. Migrants constitute 28.26% of the total coronavirus cases in UP.

“Till now, 2,856 migrant workers have tested positive out of the total 86,488 samples tested from among 13,19,004 migrants who are under surveillance,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

He said a death audit was being done for the 268 people who succumbed after testing positive.

Among the fresh cases, Kanpur reported the maximum of 32 cases and Bhadohi 28. According to health department data, all the 75 districts of UP, including Agra (939), Lucknow (445), Ghaziabad (403), Noida (623), Kanpur (498), Prayagraj (122), Moradabad (253) and Varanasi (237) have reported Covid cases.

The state went past 1,000 cases (1,184) on April 20, 49 days after the first infection was reported from Agra on March 2. It crossed the 2,000-mark eight days later on April 28 with the tally standing at 2,053. 10 days later on May 8, it crossed 3,000-mark to register 3,214 cases, and 4,000-mark was crossed on May 15 with the total reaching 4,057 cases. The 5,000-mark came up on May 20 and the 6,000 mark on May 23.

The state’s tally reached 7,000 in another five days on May 28 and shot past 8,000 in three days on May 31. On June 4, the state crossed the 9,000 mark and went past the 10,000 mark on June 6.