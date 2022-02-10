'UP should be so lucky!': Shashi Tharoor's dig as Yogi Adityanath cites his Kerala fear

Hours after Yogi Adityanath warned of Uttar Pradesh turning into Kerala, West Bengal and Kashmir if the BJP is voted out of power, senior opposition leaders listed the benefits of happening that. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that UP would be "so lucky" if it gets Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture and Kerala's education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place,” Lok Sabha member from Thiruvanathapuram tweeted.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the country's most populous state will enjoy a harmonious society along with “best education, health services, and social welfare”.

“If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want,” Pinarayi tweeted.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had cautioned the voters against the state becoming Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal if they “make a mistake" in the assembly elections. In an almost six-minute long video, the 49-year-old monk said that the “rioters who have been restrained are getting impatient” and the “terrorists are repeatedly issuing threats.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal,” the chief minister warned.

The polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections started at 7am today. The counting of the seven-phase polls will be held on March 10.

Full election coverage here