UP sounds alert along Ganga after glacier triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sounded an alert for districts through which the Ganga flows after a glacier broke off and triggered flash flood in Chamoli district in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand.

A state government spokesperson said the districts in Uttar Pradesh located along the Ganga have been put on high alert. The district administration officers have been directed to monitor the water level of the river round-the-clock, he said.

If required, the people residing near the banks of the Ganga would be evacuated and taken to safer places, the spokesperson said. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the flood company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were directed to remain alert and coordinate with the district administration officers, he added.

The Ganga enters Uttar Pradesh at Bijnor from Uttarakhand.

Chief minister Adityanath has assured all assistance to the Uttarakhand government in relief and rescue operations.