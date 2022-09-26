UP teacher thrashes Dalit boy to death, hurls casteist slurs at kin

A Class 10 Dalit student was allegedly beaten to death by his school teacher for committing a mistake in an exam in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district on earlier this month, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused teacher, Ashwini Singh, who also allegedly threatened the student’s family and hurled casteist remarks at them, police added.

The incident came to light on Monday after Nikhil Kumar, a student at Adarsh Inter College on Phaphund Road who was undergoing treatment in a hospital after he was thrashed, succumbed to injuries.

His father, Raju Dohrey, alleged the 15-year-old was thrashed by Singh in class over a mistake in a social science test on September 7. He fainted after he was thrashed, Dohrey, a resident of Vaisholi village, said.

“When we learned about his condition, all of us rushed to the school where we were threatened with dire consequences. The school later agreed to have my son treated in a private hospital. The internal injuries in the assault were grievous, so the doctors referred him to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai on Saturday night,” he said.

“Nikhil succumbed to injuries on Monday,” he added.

The deceased’s father also alleged that the teacher threatened to harm and his family several times and passed casteist remarks at them.

School principal Sushil said he was on leave since September 5 and learned about the case when he resumed duty on Monday.

Achhalda station house officer Lalit Kumar said a first information report under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting in order to provoke), 506 (criminal intimidation), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the teacher on Saturday.

“Now with the death of the boy, the FIR will be amended and new sections will be added to it,” Kumar said.

Three police teams have been formed to arrest the teacher, Auraiya superintendent of police (SP) Charu Nigam said. The classroom in which the incident occured has been sealed, Nigam added.

District inspector of schools Chandrashekhar said orders have been issued to suspend the teacher and assured full support of the education department in the police probe.

Later on Monday, large-scale violence broke out in Achalda where people set a police jeep on fire and pelted stones at policemen trying to disperse them. Sub divisional magistrate is reported to have been manhandled. Police said violence erupted after negotiations with Bhim Army activists went haywire.