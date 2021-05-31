UP to ease Covid curfew in districts with less than 600 active cases

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation in the statewide Covid curfew on weekdays in districts with less than 600 active cases with effect from June 1. There are 55 such districts in the state at present, excluding the capital city of Lucknow.

The weekend curfew (Saturdays and Sundays) and the night curfew (7pm to 7am) will continue statewide as before. Also, there will be no easing of the curbs in any of the containment zones in the state.

This is the first time the government announced relaxations since the partial curfew was introduced on April 30. It was extended several times thereafter. The last extension was till 7am on May 31.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath announces ₹10 lakh assistance for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19

The order issued by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari said, “Relaxations will automatically come into force in any district where active Covid cases fall below 600. The restrictions will automatically return in any district where active cases go up to 600 (or beyond).”

All markets and shops will be allowed to open on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7am to 7pm in all these districts.

“The enforcement of the existing Covid restrictions will be done rigorously in the [remaining] 20 districts to bring down the number of active cases there. The home department will issue more guidelines for this,” said a government spokesperson.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, coaching institutes, swimming pools and bars will stay closed across the state till further orders. But restaurants can operate for home deliveries across the state. All districts are allowed to let roadside (highways and expressways) dhabas, carts, and kiosks to function.