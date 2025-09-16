Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Transport Department on Tuesday announced major relief for vehicle owners by cancelling non-tax e-challans issued between 2017 and 2021, a senior official said here. UP transport dept cancels all non-tax e-challans between 2017-2021

The cancelled challans will now be visible on the transport portal under two categories, "disposed–abated" and "closed–time bar" , they said.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh described the initiative as both legally sound and citizen-friendly. "The decision is under the purview of the legal system and symbolises transparent administration. Our goal is to provide citizens with a smooth, safe, and respectful service experience. All officers and employees must ensure 100 per cent compliance within the stipulated timeline," he said.

All obstructions linked to these challans, such as renewal of fitness certificates, issuance of permits, vehicle transfer, and High Security Registration Plates , will be automatically removed.

However, challans involving tax will not be covered under this relief.

According to the department, the entire process will be completed within 30 days. After this, vehicle owners will be able to check their challan status on the portal.

The department has also clarified that this is only a closure, and no refunds will be given, and old challans will not be reopened.

As per official data, 30.52 lakh challans were issued between 2017 and 2021, of which 17.59 lakh have already been disposed of, while 12.93 lakh remain pending—10.84 lakh in court and 1.29 lakh at the office level.

Under the new initiative, these pending challans will be resolved digitally within a stipulated timeframe.

As per the order, only challans pending in court up to December 31, 2021, will be abated.

The government said the move is intended to ensure legal compliance while relieving citizens of unnecessary burdens, delivering timely services, and making the process fully transparent.

