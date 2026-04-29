...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'UP was known for potholes, now has 21 airports: PM Modi slams SP, Congress in Hardoi

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, built at a total cost of around ₹36,230 crore.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 02:29 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying that Uttar Pradesh, once known for its potholes and high crime rate, has turned into a state with the most expressways.

PM Modi said that external enemies and people in India, hungry for power, are trying to pull the nation down.(@NarendraModi)

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, PM Modi alleged that crime and "jungle raj" became the identity of Uttar Pradesh under previous governments.

He said, "Once upon a time, Uttar Pradesh was known for its potholes. Today, it has become the state with the most expressways in the country. Today, Uttar Pradesh has 21 airports, including five international airports."

"Our Uttar Pradesh is the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, but the previous government, due to its actions, crime and jungle raj, became the identity of Uttar Pradesh. Films were made on the mafia of Uttar Pradesh. But now UP's law and order is cited as an example across the country," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, built at a total cost of around 36,230 crore.

The attack against the Samajwadi Party and Congress came as Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the Assembly elections in 2027.

 
ganga expressway congress samajwadi party uttar pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / 'UP was known for potholes, now has 21 airports: PM Modi slams SP, Congress in Hardoi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.