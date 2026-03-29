UP woman receives ₹10 crore in bank account due to error. Here's what she did next

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri ditrict was taken aback when she received a text message from her bank while working in the fields on the day of Ashtami during Navratri. Her bank account showed figures which were not normal. Sita, who is a farmer and runs a small grocery shop in Devganj village in the Bichwan area, along with her son went to the bank to know more. Sita received nearly ₹10 crore in her bank account but did not take out a single penny, receiving praise from locals and neighbours. (Screengrab from viral video)

The bank was closed as it was a holiday. She then went to check the balance of her Bank of India account in the nearby ATM where received the greatest shock of her life. The balance figure in her account was close to ₹10 crore, ₹9,99,49,588 to be precise.

Both mother and son were delighted by this sudden transfer of money into the account and made a video which has since then gone viral. However, the woman was still not sure how this big an amount was transferred into her account?

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As a result, she went against the idea of taking out the money from the account untill there was more clarity on where the money came from. She did not take out a single penny and came back to the field and resumed working.

The woman also told her family that no money should be taken out of the account until the matter is investigated, Hindustan newspaper reported.

According to another report, Sita has received praise from her neighbours and family members for not touching the money despite such a huge number transferred in her account.

In an interview given to Bharat Samachar, the woman said that she only had ₹45,000 in her bank account and she would come to the bank the next day to ask them to take the money back as it does not belong to her.