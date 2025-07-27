Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP woman’s body dug up 13 days after burial as family alleges murder

PTI |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 02:25 pm IST

Salma Begum, married for 12 years to one Maulana Bashir, was found dead around a fortnight ago in a village in Rampur.

The body of a woman was exhumed for post-mortem 13 days after it was buried, after her family alleged that the 37-year-old was killed by her husband, police on Sunday said.

The woman's body was exhumed by police Saturday afternoon under the direction of the Rampur district magistrate.(Representational Image)
The woman's body was exhumed by police Saturday afternoon under the direction of the Rampur district magistrate.(Representational Image)

Salma Begum, married for 12 years to one Maulana Bashir, was found dead around a fortnight ago in a village in Rampur.

Her grave was dug on Saturday after her family in Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh accused Bashir of murdering her, Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

According to police, Bashir, a native of Rampur, has a business and also runs a madrasa in Chhattisgarh. After Salma died, her body was buried in Rampur, Bashir's village.

Suspicious, her family in Chhattisgarh approached the local police to investigate the matter, which in their turn, contacted their counterpart in Rampur.

Her body was exhumed by police Saturday afternoon under the direction of the Rampur district magistrate.

Mishra said police are waiting for the post-mortem report to take further action.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP woman’s body dug up 13 days after burial as family alleges murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On