Upcoming polls a battle for state’s future: Rahul Gandhi in Goa

PANAJI: The upcoming assembly election in Goa is not just a political but also an ideological battle for the idea of India and the idea of Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, urging party workers to help the coastal state retain its identity in the face of the “hatred” that is being spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers at Taleigao in the outskirts of the capital city of Panaji, Gandhi carried forward the tone he set earlier in the morning during an interaction with fishermen that the Congress was out to spread love and affection.

“This is a political fight but this is also an ideological fight,” he said. “The culture of Goa, the way of life of Goa is also the culture of India and the way of life of India. We are not just fighting an election here. We are fighting a fight about defining what Goa is going to become. How Goa is going to treat itself and how it is going to treat the rest of the world. I want Goa to show the rest of the world that it can stand together to maintain and protect its wonderful culture, maintain and protect its wonderful environment and still move forward with vigour and dynamism.”

“This battle is not just a battle of political ideas; this is a battle of the imagination of Goa. How are you seeing your future? Are you seeing a future full of hatred? Are you seeing a future where your daughters cannot step out at night? Are you seeing a future where you cannot speak to each other with love and affection or are you imagining a future which is peaceful, a future which is progressive where everybody benefits where there is love and affection everywhere and Goa transmits its most powerful culture, it’s most powerful ideas to the rest of the country. For me this is the battle that is taking place here,” Gandhi said.

“We are the political party that represents a united Goa, a prosperous Goa. We are a political party that represents the idea that Goa can love each other, can work with each other. They (BJP) are the political party that represents that Goa has to be divided. That Goans have to disrespect each other. That Goans cannot share a future together. And I’m proud to be speaking to the people, the soldiers and the generals who have been fighting this fight and I’m sure you are going to win this fight,” he said.

The Congress leader spent the day in Goa interacting with fishers, with the mining-affected community, and in a break from protocol, spent time at a local restaurant and hitched a ride on a motorcycle taxi -- known as pilots in Goa.

The Congress leader assured his workers that in tune with their demands, the party has shut the door to defectors, and has “no place for those who have betrayed the Congress party.”

The party leader also assured the people of Goa that the party would draw up a plan to tackle unemployment as well as that when in power they would implement a scheme based on the concept of NYAY in the state. The NYAY scheme promised a minimum income guarantee for the people of India back in the 2019 national elections.

“We brought about the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act, 2005), a historic piece of work, and Narendra Modi in Parliament said that there wasn’t a scheme as useless as MNREGA. But at the time of Covid, he had to use the same MNREGA to help the poor. At the last elections we said that the rich have got richer and the poor have got poorer. There was a lot of income disparity so we came up with the Nyay Yojana. And he made fun of it. He said that no, Nyay Yojana cannot be done,” Gandhi said.

“It will be our effort that when our government is formed, we will give a scheme on the lines of the NYAY yojana. Our focus will be on jobs, healthcare, education, tourism and once again we will take everyone together on the road to progress,” he added.

Gandhi’s visit to Goa overlapped with that of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who spent her day taking potshots at the Congress for allowing Modi to become powerful.

“Modiji is going to be so powerful because of Congress. If one cannot take a decision, why will the country suffer for that? They have got enough opportunities. Instead of BJP, they contested against me in my state,” Banerjee said. “How do they expect that they will contest me and we will only give flowers to them? And sweets to them?”

There was no riposte from Gandhi during his scheduled events.

Meanwhile the BJP, not to be left out as both Banerjee and Gandhi are in Goa over the weekend, dispatched its MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, who accused Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Gandhi of holidaying in Goa.

“Rahul Gandhi, like Mamata Banerjee, like the Aam Aadmi Party, is a political tourist in Goa. Because of Covid, Thailand may be not taking new tourists and Rahul Gandhi has come for his regular vacation to Goa,” Surya told reporters in Panaji on Saturday. “The BJP will win an absolute majority in Goa. The people of Goa will reject these political tourists.”