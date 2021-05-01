Home / India News / UP panchayat elections: SC allows counting of votes after poll panel’s assurance
UP panchayat elections: SC allows counting of votes after poll panel’s assurance

During the proceedings, advocate Shoeb Alam, representing the petitioner, had produced a chart by UP Prathamik Shikshak Sangh, claiming more than 700 teachers lost their lives after they contracted Covid-19 during election service.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The court also made it mandatory for everyone entering the counting centres to produce negative Covid-19 test reports.(PTI file photo)

The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the counting of votes for about 241,000 seats in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, starting Sunday, but asked the state government to notify officers who will be held responsible for any lapse regarding the compliance of Covid-19 guidelines and assurances.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy turned down a bunch of pleas against the counting of votes after the Uttar Pradesh government and the state election commission gave undertakings to comply with all safety guidelines and operating protocol against the spread of Covid-19.

“The operating protocol mentioned therein is being and will be adhered to by all the stakeholders as well as duty holders without any exception,” recorded the bench in its order.

It took on record submissions by additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the state government and the election commission, that in addition to all other safety protocol issued by the commission on April 29 and 30, there will be a strict curfew in and around the counting centres till the counting of votes and the declaration of results are complete.

“That will ensure that only the candidates and their authorised representatives would be able to visit/enter the counting centres and gathering of general public is avoided. Besides, no victory rally will be permitted throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh after the results are announced or during the counting process is in progress. This assurance is placed on record,” noted the court.

“The state election commission has also agreed to notify the names of persons who will be in charge of the concerned counting centres and who will be made accountable for any lapse regarding compliance of the guidelines and the assurances recorded herein, at the given centres,” underlined the bench.

It added that CCTV recordings at the designated counting areas and centres will be done and will be duly preserved till further directive of the Allahabad high court, where a related matter is pending.

The court also made it mandatory for everyone entering the counting centres to produce negative Covid-19 test reports.

During the proceedings, advocate Shoeb Alam, representing the petitioner, had produced a chart by UP Prathamik Shikshak Sangh, claiming more than 700 teachers lost their lives after they contracted Covid-19 during election service.

