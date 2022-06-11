Uproar in Goa after excise shuts liquor shops amid Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit

An instruction issued by the Goa excise department asking liquor store owners to keep their premises shut in view of the visit of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the state has caused outrage in the coastal state with Goa Forward Party legislator Vijai Sardesai asking whether Goa now ceased to be a democracy and became a monarchy.

The state excise department has issued instructions to some liquor store owners in Panaji, the state capital, where Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit later today, to remain shut with no other reason being given other than the fact that the instructions were being issued since the minister was visiting.

“The Union Finance Minister is visiting Goa on 11/06/2022 to dedicate ‘Dharohar’ the National Museum of Customs and GST. In view of the above you are directed to keep your licensed premises closed on 11/06/2022 till 8 pm,” said the instruction issued by Surekha Gohar, the excise inspector of Tiswadi Taluka, under which the state capital falls.

Sardesai, via Twitter, called the move absurd, authoritarian and laughable.

“The absurdity of shutting liquor shops by @GovtofGoa because of the #FinanceMinister @nsitharaman ’s visit is laughable! This is not only an arbitrary and authoritarian act but also a derogatory comment on the culture of #Goa and the decency of #Goemkars,” he tweeted.

Sitharaman will be visiting Goa as part of the finance ministry’s “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week” that will come to an end on Saturday. The programme includes a number of events being showcased by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Departments of Revenue, Economic Affairs and Financial Services

The first event of the day will be the dedication of the National Museum of Customs and GST in Panaji followed by inauguration of the GST Gallery. A short film titled ‘Dharohar’ will also be screened.

The Iconic Week also saw the launch of various citizen centric initiatives, financial literacy programmes, lecture series, seminars and symposia, observance of drug destruction day, cycle rallies etc. The events held during the Iconic Week, from June 6 to 11, are chronicled in an e-Coffee Table Book.