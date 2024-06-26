Uproar in Kerala House over remission to convicts

Proceedings in the Kerala assembly were adjourned on Tuesday following uproar by opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs over the speaker’s rejection of a move of adjournment motion to discuss the alleged LDF government’s move to grant remission to convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. Proceedings in the Kerala assembly were adjourned on Tuesday following uproar by opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs (PTI)

“Since it has been established that there is no such move (to grant early remission to convicts) and also because there is no urgency involved, I decline the notice,” speaker AN Shamseer said in the assembly, prompting massive uproar by the UDF MLAs many of whom trooped into the well of the House around the speaker’s podium raising slogans and banners.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said, “Let me point out that the speaker has inappropriately stated what the government should have said. We have evidence of the jail superintendent’s letter to the police commissioner in Kannur listing the convicts who are up for remission and asking the police for the report.”

When the speaker interjected and said that the LoP has always been given prominence in the House to make his remarks, the Congress leader asked to complete his remarks. The speaker then said the issue cannot be discussed in the assembly, following which the LoP accused the Chair of being ‘afraid’ of the government.

Though the question hour continued in the assembly amid the Opposition’s protests, the speaker soon adjourned the House for the day.

The Kerala HC in February this year had sentenced all the convicts in the Chandrasekharan murder case to life underlining that nine of them would not be granted remission until they served 20 years in prison. Chandrasekharan, who left the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to form a party called Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), was hacked to death at Onchiyam on May 4, 2012. The trial court in Kozhikode later found 12 persons guilty including workers and leaders of the party, underlining that he was murdered for political enmity.

The Opposition pointed out that the list of convicts prepared by Kannur jail authorities for remission included TK Rajeesh, Muhammad Shafi and Sijith, all of whom were convicted in the RMP leader murder case. The Kannur jail superintendent was not available for comment.

KK Rema, RMP MLA and wife of late Chandrasekharan, met governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Tuesday evening and requested him not to sign the file allowing remission for the convicts.

“The governor knew all the details about the case. He said that the HC verdict was clear that they should not be granted remission. He assured me that there is no question of signing that file if it comes,” Rema said.