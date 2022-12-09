Uproar in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on food grain allocation under PDS

Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed an uproar during the ‘Question Hour’ session over queries on the allocation of foodgrains under the public distribution system.

Union minister of consumer affairs & food and public distribution Piyush Goyal alleged comments on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not go down well with the opposition.

A massive outcry by the opposition followed.

TMC leader (Trinamool Congress) Sukhendu Shekhar Ray invoked the Parliament rule book and cited Rule 47 (sub-rule II) while objecting to Goyal’s statement.

The verbal duel ensued after AAP leader Sanjay Singh brought up the ‘Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ and requested an explanation from Goyal on why it was rejected.

He had reportedly said, “We all agree that India’s ration distribution scheme should be strengthened. Our political ideologies might differ but we all know there are inconsistencies and rigging when ration distribution is managed by ration shop owners themselves. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had initiated the ‘Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’ (door to door ration scheme) but it was declared invalid and an explanation is required on this. Why do you now want to facilitate the poor with ration?”

In his reply, Goyal explained the reasons on the same.

“The country runs by law and such is the law that if any state government is involved in corruption and rigging, it must be stopped and this is the exact reason why the door-to-door ration scheme was abolished. Sanjay Singh has overlooked the fact that ‘fair price shops’ too function under the state government then why is there inaction when they are involved in wrongdoing?”, Goyal alleged.

TMC’s Ray while objecting to this cited Rule 47 (ii) and said, “Just now the house has witnessed that in reply to a supplementary question by Sanjay Singh, the honorary minister (Piyush Goyal) called the government a ‘chor’. Whether it is admissible under the rule or not I want you to take it under consideration?”

The admissibility of notice given by members in respect of questions in Rajya Sabha is governed by Rules 47-50 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

According to Rule 47, (ii). it shall not bring in any name or statement not strictly necessary to make the question intelligible.

The Ghar Ghar ration scheme was declared invalid by the Delhi high court citing reasons that the Delhi government could not use grains provided by the Centre under this scheme.

However, the high court while directing the order had told the government they can bring another scheme aiming at doorstep ration delivery to the people, using its own resources.