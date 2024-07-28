UPSC aspirants death: MCD seals 7 properties, 3 basements in Karol Bagh for violating by-laws

After three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding of the basement at Rau's IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday sealed seven properties and three basements for violating building bye-laws in Karol Bagh Zone. Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, (PTI)(PTI)

The corporation's crackdown against properties violating building bylaws has come in response to the harrowing incident that occurred on Saturday evening, triggering massive protests by students in the Old Rajender Nagar area.

Furthermore, the desilting work for phase 1 in the Karol Bagh Zone was completed on Sunday evening.

According to an official release from MCD, it said that in Rau's IAS coaching institute case, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is thoroughly investigating the matter to determine the cause of the flooding in the basement.

Despite the property owner having all the required documents, the property owner has been found to be in violation of building bylaws as far as the use of the basement is concerned, the release said.

The basement was allowed for parking and storage but not as a library or reading hall and the coaching center where the incident took place was running in disregard to fire clearance conditions, the release from MCD said.

Moreover, the use of the property as per building by-laws and Fire NOC is the responsibility of property owners.

Additionally, the authorities are investigating the matter. and the matter is under investigation, the release said. MCD will take strict action against basements in coaching centers running in violations and compromising the safety and security of students, it added.

Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner MCD, said, "We have identified 8 coaching centres that are in the basement and among them, we have sealed three of them...Compensation will be provided by the government. Action will be taken in the incident. A survey is being done...A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the government," says Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner MCD, while speaking with the students protesting against the deaths of 3 students after the basement of a coaching institute here was filled with water yesterday." "We have been taking action since this evening. Three basements (coaching centres running in the basement) have been closed and we will take further action in the coming days. The government has ordered an inquiry," said Thomas.

In light of this tragic incident, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court.

The plea seeks a directive for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to implement immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The court's intervention aims to address and mitigate issues related to waterlogging and improve safety conditions.

Plea moved by a NGO, namely Hindu Rashtriya Pravasi Manch, seeks Delhi High Court order for an independent inquiry into the incident to ascertain the responsibility of MCD, Rao IAS Study Centre, and the Government of Delhi. It also seeks direction from the MCD, Delhi Government and Coaching Centre to provide adequate compensation to the victims' families and the injured.

Mandate regular inspections by the MCD and the Government of Delhi to ensure compliance with safety regulations and necessary licenses for all educational institutions and commercial establishments.