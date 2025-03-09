UPSC chairperson calls upon girls ‘to face challenges boldly’

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson Preeti Sudan on Saturday called upon women to make all out efforts in overcoming challenges while taking tough decisions in their lives. UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan addresses students through a zoom conference on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday. (HT photo)

Addressing thousands of girl students belonging to various social welfare residential institutions across Telangana through a zoom conference on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Preeti Sudan said women have to face a lot of challenges in coming up in their lives and excelling in various fields.

She recalled the challenges faced by her in preventing the establishment of an e-cigarette company in the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh. “We have to prioritise long-term public welfare over short-term gains,” she said.

She also explained the initiatives taken by her in launching two major programmes – “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and “Ayushman Bharat” programme, when she was a secretary in the central government. “I am happy to be a part of these programmes which focus on empowering women and improving healthcare,” she said.

The zoom conference with the girl students simultaneously across the state was organised by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions Society (TSWREIS) headed by senior IAS officer Alagu Varshini, aimed empowering girl students by instilling confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of self-reliance.

Another retired IAS officer Chaya Ratan emphasised the importance of maintaining a cheerful attitude and prioritising health.

She urged students to cultivate self-sufficiency and work towards their goals without depending on others.

Child and adolescent psychologist Dr Challa Geetha explained to the students on how to conquer fear. She explained how fear is often self-created and prevents individuals from taking action.

“We need to follow the ABCD formula for overcoming fear: A- accept yourself, B-break the fear, C-compassion and D-distraction. By confronting challenges with courage, students can lead more fulfilling and successful lives,” she said.

International athlete and Asian Games bronze medalist Agasara Nandini, who is a student of social welfare degree college, shared her journey from district-level competitions to representing India on the global stage. She credited her success to her unwavering dedication and the strong support system provided by TGSWREIS.

TGSWREIS secretary Alagu Varshini reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to nurturing young girls into strong, self-reliant individuals ready to shape a brighter future.