Upset over transfer, guard shoots colleague dead at heavy vehicles factory in Tamil Nadu

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:45 IST

A security guard shot dead a colleague at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a high security defence establishment at Avadi on the outskirts of Chennai, in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to the Avadi police, the security guard, Nilambar Sinha (49) from Tripura, fired indiscriminately at his colleague, Girijesh Kumar (48), a native of Himachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot at the place where security personnel take rest.

“Sinha, a security guard with the Defence Security Corps (DSC), was posted only three days ago and he had a quarrel during change of shifts. He fired six bullets at his colleague in a fit of rage. The victim, Girijesh Kumar died on the spot and the incident occurred in the early hours. Sinha was handed over to the police by the authorities at the HVF,” an investigating office said.

“With his INSAS 5.6 mm Rifle, he had fired at Girijesh Kumar in the head and on the body, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. He was caught by other guards who rushed in on hearing the gun shots,” the officer added.

On being transferred from the Shillong air force station, he was posted at HVF only three days ago and assigned for duty at the main gate, sources said. Said to be distraught over the transfer, he was on security duty since Wednesday night, the sources added.

The Avadi police who arrested Sinha are conducting a further inquiry into the incident to ascertain the reason behind his bizarre act.

Meanwhile, the body of Girijesh Kumar, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has been taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

The DSC is entrusted with providing security to defence establishments across the country and the entry gates at HVF are guarded by the DSC personnel. DSC sources said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The HVF is an important defence production unit, manufacturing the Main Battle Tanks – Arjun, and Missile Launchers among others. Over 5000 people work at the institution.