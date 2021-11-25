Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / UP woman raped in moving car, attempts suicide: Police
india news

UP woman raped in moving car, attempts suicide: Police

The UP woman, who was allegedly raped in a moving car, attempted suicide later but was rushed to hospital on time, police said.
The woman was allegedly raped in a moving car on Tuesday, UP police said. (HT/Representational)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra:

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving car by a man she met on social media, in Kalgan town of Mathura on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

The survivor later attempted to die by suicide but was rushed to hospital on time. The accused has been arrested, they added.

Providing further details, Mathura superintendent of police (SP) Sirish Chand said the woman had finished writing an exam in Agra when the accused, Tajveer, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, offered to drop her home.

The woman got into his vehicle to return to Kosi Kalan when the accused, who is believed to be an Army man, raped her while his driver continued driving the vehicle, he added.

“A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code against the accused and driver, Digambar, who drove the car when Tejveer raped the girl. Tejveer has been arrested,” he said.

The woman was taken for a medical examination on Wednesday.

After returning home, she tried to die by suicide but was rushed to KD Hospital in Mathura, the SP said.

Inspector general (Agra Range) Nachiketa Jha met the woman on Thursday. Police, meanwhile, recovered the vehicle used for the crime.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930; SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

