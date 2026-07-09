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Uranium deal, LNG import among key outcomes expected as PM Modi visits Australia

PM Modi and Anthony Albanese are expected to discuss a broad agenda ranging from energy security and critical minerals to defence cooperation

Updated on: Jul 09, 2026 10:27 AM IST
By Shishir Gupta
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A historic uranium deal, plans to boost LNG imports and a stronger defence partnership are among the key outcomes expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, according to sources.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in an official welcoming ceremony at Government House Victoria in Melbourne on July 9, 2026. (AFP)
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in an official welcoming ceremony at Government House Victoria in Melbourne on July 9, 2026. (AFP)

The Prime Minister and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, are expected to discuss a broad agenda, ranging from energy security and critical minerals to defence cooperation, maritime security, and technology partnerships, during the three-day visit.

The visit comes at a time when both countries are looking to deepen cooperation amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Historic uranium pact, LNG in focus

A "historic Uranium agreement to secure Uranium supplies for India’s civil nuclear energy" is expected to be among the major highlights of the visit, sources said. The deal would strengthen India's energy security as it looks to expand its nuclear power capacity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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