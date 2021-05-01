US administration names Daniel Smith as charge d’affaires in New Delhi

The Biden administration on Saturday named former deputy secretary of state Daniel Smith as the new chargé d’affaires in New Delhi against the backdrop of close cooperation with India to counter the Covid-19 situation.

The post of US ambassador to India has been vacant since Kenneth Juster, a political appointee of the former Trump administration, stepped down earlier this year following President Joe Biden’s victory in the election last year.

“Ambassador Daniel Smith, the Director of the Foreign Service Institute who recently served as acting Secretary of State and Acting Deputy Secretary of State, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim,” state department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“He will spearhead close cooperation with India to ensure that our countries continue to advance our shared priorities, including overcoming the global pandemic,” Price said.

Smith’s appointment underscores the United States’ “strong commitment to our partnership with the government of India and the Indian people”, he said.

The US stands in solidarity with India, and Smith is committed to working together with India in partnership, Price added.

Smith carries the highest US foreign service rank of career ambassador. His appointment was announced a day after the US began rushing equipment and materials, including oxygen-related gear and raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines, to support India’s response to a deadly second wave of Coronavirus infections.

Smith was appointed director of the Foreign Service Institute in October 2018 and his term ended in January.

A member of the Senior Foreign Service, Smith served most recently as assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research during 2013-2018 and as ambassador to Greece during 2010-2013. He also served as executive secretary of the state department and principal deputy assistant secretary for consular affairs.

Smith has served in Bern, Istanbul, Ottawa and Stockholm, and also taught political science at the US Air Force Academy.

He is a recipient of the Arnold L Raphel Memorial Award, the Secretary’s Distinguished Service Award, a Presidential Distinguished Service Award, and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.