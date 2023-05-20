Watch: US ambassador Garcetti's ‘memorable’ moments with Anand Mahindra, Shah Rukh Khan

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States Eric Garcetti Friday shared a glimpse of his ‘most memorable’ moments from his week-long meeting with many renowned public figures in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in a bid to deepen India-US ties. Ambassador of the United States Eric Garcetti and businessman Anand Mahindra share a ride together in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Garcetti shared over a minute long video clip with the caption, “This week, I spent time in the incredible cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai meeting key stakeholders, discussing strategies, and enriching the longstanding partnership between the United States and India. Here’s a glimpse into some of my most memorable moments from the trip.”

The video featured his visit to the iconic Gateway of India, a car ride with Anand Mahindra, attending an Indian Premier League match, and meeting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, among other events. Garcetti's two-day trip to Mumbai included visits to various religious places, trying bun maska at an Irani cafe, exploring the Jewish synagogue 'Keneseth Eliyahoo,' and meeting former national cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

During his visit, Garcetti also paid his respects at the 26/11 Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. In a tweet, he expressed his deep emotions about the visit and his commitment to bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attacks to justice. He reiterated the unwavering partnership between the United States and India in the global battle against terrorism.

Additionally, Garcetti met with Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan at his Mumbai residence, Mannat. During a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Garcetti proposed that Mumbai and Ahmedabad consider hosting the 2036 Olympics.

