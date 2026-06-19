US citizen arrested for indecent behaviour in Shimla after viral video sparks outrage: Watch

Shimla Police on Friday arrested an American citizen for alleged indecent behaviour and creating a public nuisance after videos of the incident surfaced online and went viral.

Following the arrest, police appealed to both citizens and tourists to maintain decorum and behave responsibly in public spaces.(Screengrab/X/iNikhilsaini)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Joshua Christian, was seen in videos shouting, behaving rudely with people and making indecent gestures at Shimla's Ridge Maidan. The clips, which were widely shared on social media, drew significant attention and prompted police action.

Taking cognisance of the viral videos, Shimla Police promptly identified and arrested the individual under Section 114 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In another video purportedly linked to the same incident, Christian can be seen knocking a cap off a man's head while yelling at him. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video purportedly linked to the same incident, Christian can be seen knocking a cap off a man's head while yelling at him. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Following the arrest, police appealed to both citizens and tourists to maintain decorum and behave responsibly in public spaces. Authorities also cautioned that strict action would be taken against any individual found disrupting public peace and order. Users condemn act {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the arrest, police appealed to both citizens and tourists to maintain decorum and behave responsibly in public spaces. Authorities also cautioned that strict action would be taken against any individual found disrupting public peace and order. Users condemn act {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The videos have sparked widespread criticism online, with several social media users condemning the man's behaviour. Users argued that people from Western countries, who often criticise or advise Indians on civic conduct, should themselves adhere to the same standards when visiting foreign countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The videos have sparked widespread criticism online, with several social media users condemning the man's behaviour. Users argued that people from Western countries, who often criticise or advise Indians on civic conduct, should themselves adhere to the same standards when visiting foreign countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One X handle, 'The Modern Himachal', wrote, “The same people who expect Indians to follow every rule abroad should remember: courtesy, civic sense, and respect for local norms are universal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One X handle, 'The Modern Himachal', wrote, “The same people who expect Indians to follow every rule abroad should remember: courtesy, civic sense, and respect for local norms are universal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user, while sharing the video on X, wrote, “Don’t know when the West will learn to behave. Always busy teaching Indians and lecturing us over manners. Foreign tourist arrested in Shimla for creating public nuisance. Requesting Himachal Police to make him stay at Charleville Mansion for a night so his ancestors can personally tell him what Indians did to the Angrez.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON