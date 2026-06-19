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US citizen arrested for indecent behaviour in Shimla after viral video sparks outrage: Watch

In another video purportedly linked to the same incident, Christian can be seen knocking a cap off a man's head while yelling at him.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 08:40 pm IST
Edited by Karishma Ayaldasani
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Shimla Police on Friday arrested an American citizen for alleged indecent behaviour and creating a public nuisance after videos of the incident surfaced online and went viral.

Following the arrest, police appealed to both citizens and tourists to maintain decorum and behave responsibly in public spaces.(Screengrab/X/iNikhilsaini)

The accused, identified as Joshua Christian, was seen in videos shouting, behaving rudely with people and making indecent gestures at Shimla's Ridge Maidan. The clips, which were widely shared on social media, drew significant attention and prompted police action.

Taking cognisance of the viral videos, Shimla Police promptly identified and arrested the individual under Section 114 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

Another user, while sharing the video on X, wrote, “Don’t know when the West will learn to behave. Always busy teaching Indians and lecturing us over manners. Foreign tourist arrested in Shimla for creating public nuisance. Requesting Himachal Police to make him stay at Charleville Mansion for a night so his ancestors can personally tell him what Indians did to the Angrez.”

 
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