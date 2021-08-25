Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / US climate envoy John Kerry may visit India in September
india news

US climate envoy John Kerry may visit India in September

Union environment minister, Bhupendra Yadav had a telecon with Kerry on Tuesday to discuss the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:09 AM IST
John Kerry told Yadav that Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership to enhance actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the current decade will help meet the goals under the Paris Agreement.(AFP)

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate is likely to visit India next month to further India-US partnership on Clean Energy ahead of UN Climate Change negotiations (COP 26) in November. The partnership will mobilize finance and speed clean energy deployment during this decade.

Union environment minister, Bhupendra Yadav had a telecon with Kerry on Tuesday to discuss the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

“Both sides agreed that India and the USA, will engage for a constructive engagement under the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.” The Environment Minister stated that these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasized that India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy,” a statement from MoEFCC said.

Kerry told Yadav that Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership to enhance actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the current decade will help meet the goals under the Paris Agreement. “Had a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr @JohnKerry and discussed at length how the largest and oldest democracies can set examples for other countries on Climate Action,” tweeted Yadav on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Breaking news: Taliban's actions to be monitored, says US Prez Joe Biden

Darjeeling 'toy trains' to be back on track from today after more than a year

Key Pulwama conspirator Sameer Dar, thought to be killed, is alive: Fresh intel

Monsoon normal for now, despite a ‘break’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP