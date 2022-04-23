US discourages reliance on Russia but we value ties with India: Pentagon

The United States "has been very clear" with India and other nations that it does not want them to rely on Russia for their defence needs, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Friday at a briefing. "We have been nothing but honest about it."

"At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important. India is a provider of security in the region and we value that,” Kirby said.

The question over reliance on the Kremlin over defence needs yet again came up as the Ukraine war enters the third month. While Moscow has faced global sanctions over the aggression, India's energy purchase and defence deals have been brought up during discussions.

Earlier this month, during his visit for the 2+2 ministerial talks in the US, foreign minister S Jaishankar had said that India's energy purchase from Russia in a month was less than Europe's in a day.

On Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman, talking about the defence needs, said the US "would not want a weak friend". "We can choose our friends but not our neighours. India can't relocate," she said invoking former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Ukraine war began on February 24 and Moscow has been accused of multiple war crimes in the last eight weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of both the countries - Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky- expressing concern over the violence.

On Friday, the matter was again raised as he held talks with UK PM Boris Johnson, who was on a two-day visit to India.

