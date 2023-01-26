US embassy celebrates Republic Day with this rendition of Vande Mataram. Watch

The US embassy in India extended its greetings on the 74th Republic Day by sharing a beautiful rendition of India's national song. The embassy said that two US officers – Raghavan and Stephanie – teamed up with New Delhi-based classical and cross-genre vocalist Pavithra Chari, who featured on a 2023 Grammy's nominated album, for a rendition of Vande Mataram.

“Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating Republic Day with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari,” the embassy said in a tweet while sharing the video of the rendition.

Earlier today, the US state secretary Antony Blinken wished India on the occasion of Republic Day and said "the partnership between India and the United States is simply one of the most consequential in the world.”

India is celebrating 74th Republic Day which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The National Flag will be unfurled by the president followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns, replacing the vintage 25 pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

