US Embassy, consulates in India closed from today. When will consular services resume?

The United States Embassy and Consulates in India will remain closed from Wednesday, December 24, in accordance with the US Presidential Executive Order. During this time, routine consular services will not be available. As per the notice, the closure of services has been declared from December 24, 2025, to December 26, 2025. (AP/Representational Image)

The announcement of closure came days after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas as days off for most federal employees.

The US Embassy in India also took to their X handle and posted, “The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments."

When will the services resume

As per the notice, the closure of services has been declared from December 24, 2025, to December 26, 2025. The consulate services will therefore resume from December 26.

What did the executive order say

According to the executive order, all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on December 24 and 26.

Further, the order also said that the heads of executive departments can determine certain offices and installations that must remain open for reasons of national security, defence, or other public need.

This will grant a break to government workers amid broader morale-boosting efforts after a prolonged shutdown earlier this year.

Trump granted Christmas Eve off for federal workers in his earlier administrations as well, in 2018, 2019 and 2020. President Biden did the same in 2024.

Christmas is already one of the 11 official federal holidays. Other holidays include New Year's Day, Memorial Day and Labour Day.