US embassy's stern message after deporting Indians: ‘Illegal migration not worth the risk’

Amid reports of the Trump administration deporting migrants to India via military aircraft, a US embassy spokesperson said that the United States is rigorously tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants. This image released by the Department of Defense shows US Customs and Border Protection security agents guide a group of undocumented migrants onboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing for a removal flight at Fort Bliss, Texas, on January 23, 2025. (AFP)

“The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” a US embassy spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A US military aircraft carrying 205 Indian nationals deported for illegal entry took off from Texas, sources told NDTV. The deportation process involved verification of each person, indicating India's role in the operation.

This is expected to be the first of many such flights bringing back illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

The first round of deportation of illegal Indian nationals has taken place amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the US next week.

This would be his first trip since Donald Trump began his second term as US President. External affairs minister S Jaishankar had earlier said that New Delhi is open to the “legitimate return” of Indian nationals residing illegally abroad, including in the US.

US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India “will do what's right” regarding the return of illegal Indian immigrants.

A Bloomberg report said that India and the US have identified around 18,000 Indian migrants who entered the US illegally.

The ministry of external affairs has emphasised India's stance against illegal immigration, citing its links to organised crime.

“For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said at a press briefing.