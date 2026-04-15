US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday kicked off the celebrations on the occasion of 250 years of freedom of the US.

On July 4, 2026, the US will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.(@USAmbIndia/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They previewed auto rickshaws featuring US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Gor said, “Thrilled to kick-off the Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi, previewing vibrant autos featuring President of the United States Donald Trump and iconic American images that will be rolled out across the city to mark the start of this special journey. As we celebrate America's 250th, we also honor the strength and dynamism of the US-India partnership. Stay tuned as Freedom 250 travels across India.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also present at the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also present at the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, he said, “It was a pleasure to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the launch of the Freedom250 celebrations in New Delhi. We had a productive conversation on enhancing American investments in Delhi and expanding India-US technology collaboration. The enduring partnership between India and United States remains a key pillar of global progress. I look forward to deeper cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the residents of our National Capital." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, he said, “It was a pleasure to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the launch of the Freedom250 celebrations in New Delhi. We had a productive conversation on enhancing American investments in Delhi and expanding India-US technology collaboration. The enduring partnership between India and United States remains a key pillar of global progress. I look forward to deeper cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the residents of our National Capital." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On July 4, 2026, the US will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

By issuing the Declaration of Independence, adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, the 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain. The Declaration summarized the colonists' motivations for seeking independence. By declaring themselves an independent nation, the American colonists were able to confirm an official alliance with the Government of France and obtain French assistance in the war against Great Britain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: US-Iran war: Is Trump planning to extend ceasefire? POTUS' big claim, ‘You’re going to be watching…’

Throughout the 1760s and early 1770s, the North American colonists found themselves increasingly at odds with British imperial policies regarding taxation and frontier policy. When repeated protests failed to influence British policies, and instead resulted in the closing of the port of Boston and the declaration of martial law in Massachusetts, the colonial governments sent delegates to a Continental Congress to coordinate a colonial boycott of British goods.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON