US-Iran war: Is Trump planning to extend ceasefire? POTUS' big claim, ‘You’re going to be watching…’

"I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump said, as reported by Karl in an X post. “I really do.”

President Donald Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that he is not planning to extend the ceasefire amid the US-Iran war because he does not think it will be “necessary.”

Karl then asked Trump whether the war ends with a deal, or "do you just say, look, we knocked out their capability and that’s it?"

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Trump replied, "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They’re gone, no longer with us."

Trump then added, a statement Kark referred to as an “extraordinary claim”: "If I weren’t president, the world would be torn to pieces."

Second round of negotiations underway Meanwhile, a White House official told CNBC on Tuesday morning, April 14, that a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is currently under discussion, but nothing has been officially scheduled yet.

Later, Trump told the New York Post that the next US-Iran talks “could be happening over next two days” in Islamabad.

The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.

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Operation Epic Fury resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.