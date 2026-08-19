US envoy Sergio Gor calls J&K ‘important part of India’, says travel advisories will be reconsidered

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday called Jammu and Kashmir an “important part of India” during his first visit to the Union Territory, while also saying the United States would reconsider its travel advisories for the region.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (X/@USAmbIndia)

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Gor made the remarks during his visit to Srinagar, signalling a significant shift in the tone of Washington’s engagement with Jammu and Kashmir. The US State Department currently places Jammu and Kashmir, except eastern Ladakh and Leh, under a Level 4 “Do not travel” advisory, citing terrorism and civil unrest.

Gor’s visit is his first to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge as US ambassador to India and President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asia. It also comes after heightened tensions in the region following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

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Gor signals review of US travel advisory

{{^usCountry}} During his visit, Gor said the United States would reconsider its advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir, responding to concerns over the impact of the warnings on tourism in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his visit, Gor said the United States would reconsider its advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir, responding to concerns over the impact of the warnings on tourism in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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The current US advisory asks American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except for eastern Ladakh and Leh. It specifically cites the possibility of terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest, and flags Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam among tourist destinations where violence could occur.

The advisory has remained a point of concern for the tourism sector, with political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir calling for a reassessment as security conditions improve.

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Gor’s comments came after former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti made a specific appeal to the US envoy to review and withdraw the highest-level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir.

“For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning, it is a wall between Kashmir and the world,” Mufti said in a post on X.

‘J&K an important part of India’

Gor’s description of Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” is significant given the sensitivity surrounding the region’s status and its long-running dispute between India and Pakistan.

His remarks came during a visit that is being closely watched for signs of Washington’s approach towards Kashmir. The ambassador is also scheduled to travel to Ladakh after his engagements in Kashmir.

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The visit marks a major diplomatic engagement by a senior US official in the region in recent years.

Omar Abdullah: ‘Problems will be resolved by Centre’

Ahead of Gor’s arrival, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would discuss issues concerning the Union Territory with the US ambassador but would not use the meeting to lodge complaints about India.

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“It is after a very long time that a US ambassador is visiting Jammu and Kashmir. For me personally, it has been a long time since I met any American ambassador. Let him come; we will sit and talk,” Abdullah told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

Abdullah said he would prefer to listen to Gor during their meeting, while noting that the ambassador was also “coming to listen”.

“Let’s see what kind of conversation takes place when he comes to meet this afternoon,” he said.

“It has never been my habit to lodge complaints about my country to an ambassador of another country. The resolution to our issues will not come from Washington; the resolution to our problems lies with our central government,” Abdullah added.

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He said it would therefore be inappropriate for him to complain about the country’s affairs to a foreign ambassador.

“So, I believe it would be very inappropriate to complain about our country to an ambassador of another country. That is not my habit,” he added.

Why Gor’s J&K visit matters

Gor’s visit comes amid efforts by India and the US to deepen their broader strategic relationship. In June, Gor met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with discussions covering counter-terrorism, narcotics control, border security and law-enforcement cooperation.

The ambassador’s J&K visit is also his first to the region since taking office earlier this year. He is travelling to Kashmir before proceeding to Ladakh.