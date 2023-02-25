Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US man donates 11.6 cr anonymously to Kerala couple for son’s treatment

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Feb 25, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Known as the world's costliest drug, a single dose of Zolgensma, manufactured by Novartis costs around ₹17.5 crore, and takes around 20 days to reach India.

A US-based man has anonymously donated 11.6 crore for the treatment of a Kerala couple’s son suffering from a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2, which causes progressive loss of movement and shortened lifespan if left untreated.

Nirvaan’s parents, Sarang Menon and Adithi Nair, received 5 crore through crowdfunding with contributions from 50,000 people. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)

Nirvaan’s parents, Sarang Menon and Adithi Nair, received 5 crore through crowdfunding with contributions from 50,000 people, Malayala Manorama reported. They were informed by the doctors that the treatment for their child’s condition would cost around 17.5 cr for a single drug.

“We want to share a piece of good news with you all-we have received a significant donation of $1.4 million from an anonymous donor. Their generosity has brought us closer to our goal of raising the funds needed for Nirvaan's treatment. It is heartwarming to know that there are still angels in the world who selflessly come forward to help others in need,” said the family in a Facebook post.

As per reports, upon diagnosis of this condition, the parents opened accounts for their 15-month-old baby on two crowdfunding platforms- Milaap and ImpactGuru. Hailing from Kerala, but based in Mumbai, the couple was informed that their son requires a drug for gene replacement therapy. Known as the world's costliest drug, a single dose of Zolgensma, manufactured by Novartis costs around 17.5 crore, and takes around 20 days to reach India.

