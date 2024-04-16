US NSA Jake Sullivan postpones India visit, second time in 2024

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan has called off a planned visit to India this week because of spiralling tensions between Iran and Israel, the second time he has put off a trip to New Delhi this year, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. (AP Photo)

Sullivan was expected to be in New Delhi for a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on April 18 to review the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), the people said. The visit was earlier planned for February and was called off at that time because of Sullivan’s pressing commitments.

Tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv hit a fresh high after Iran launched scores of drones and missiles at Israel on April 13 in retaliation to an Israeli air strike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria on April 1 that killed seven people, including a senior general of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The people cited above said the fresh tensions, and efforts by the US administration aimed at de-escalation in West Asia, were behind Sullivan’s decision to call off the planned visit to India. The visit had not been formally announced by both countries.

In February, Sullivan was expected to attend the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier geopolitical event, and co-chair a meeting with Doval to review the work done by the iCET. That time too, Sullivan had his hands full with the Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The iCET, launched in January 2023, is engaged in groundbreaking work in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications and joint development of military hardware such as jet engines and armoured vehicles – all with an eye on the overall challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific Region.

While a smaller review meeting was co-chaired by deputy NSA Vikram Misri and US principal deputy NSA Jon Finer last December, the planned meeting between Doval and Sullivan was expected to carry out stock-taking and give guidance for the various programmes under iCET.

Both sides were keen to hold the iCET review meeting before India entered its general election cycle. With the Biden administration also beginning to focus on the US presidential election later this year, the window for holding the iCET review meeting will be dramatically narrowed.

However, US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell is expected to go ahead with a visit to India this week. Campbell, the number two diplomat in the state department, is expected to meet foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials for discussions focused on the Indo-Pacific, the people said.