Concerned by China’s suppression at home, attempt to export model: Uzra Zeya

NEW DELHI: A democratic and pluralistic India is a natural partner for the US and the bilateral partnership has never been more important for the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific than at this “inflection point” in world history, US under secretary for democracy and human rights Uzra Zeya said on Tuesday.

US under secretary for democracy and human rights Uzra Zeya said the India-US relationship is multidimensional (Twitter/UnderSecStateJ)

The ambitious joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US last month reflects how the bilateral partnership is underpinned by shared democratic values and a shared commitment to support innovation and technology that strengthens democratic societies, Zeya said in an exclusive interview at the end of her three-day visit to India for meetings with senior officials and civil society representatives.

The work being done by India and the US for a free and open Indo-Pacific and through groupings such as Quad offers an “affirmative alternative” to countries of the region to exercise their sovereignty against the backdrop of concerns about China’s “suppression at home, but also its efforts to export its model externally”, Zeya said.

Zeya is the first senior US official to visit India following Modi’s visit, which saw wide-ranging agreements and arrangements being put in place by both sides to drive cooperation in areas ranging from defence to critical technologies. Among the officials she met in New Delhi was foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The meetings with senior officials of the external affairs ministry and the government, civil society and academia were aimed at building on the positive momentum of Modi’s visit. “For our part in the US, we believe a democratic and pluralistic India is a natural partner for the US... At this inflection point in world history, the US-India partnership has never been more important to the world, but also to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

Asked about China’s actions across the region affecting human rights and freedoms, Zeya replied: “We are absolutely concerned by PRC suppression at home, but also its efforts to export its model externally. This is why I think the Quad cooperation and partnership on a free and open Indo-Pacific is so important, and why India’s role is so valued.”

The US is determined to offer an “affirmative counterpoint” to protect international institutions and principles in the UN Charter such as sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US is also seeking to manage competition with China responsibly, and this includes “offering an affirmative alternative where countries of the region – we’re not asking them to choose between the US and China but we want them to be able to have a choice and exercise their own sovereignty and not be coerced externally from the PRC or from others”, she said.

In response to a question on how much of an issue human rights is currently in India-US relations, Zeya said there was a reaffirmation from both countries during Modi’s state visit “of shared values, freedom, democracy, diversity, inclusion, pluralism and equal opportunities for all citizens”. She added, “We see these values underpinning, standing at the core of an increasingly close but ambitious partnership. As close partners and friends, we regularly exchange views in a straightforward and respectful way about democracy and human rights and it’s one aspect of the relationship.”

She also made it clear that the India-US relationship is multidimensional. “So, this [human rights] is not by any means, the sole issue in the relationship, but rather an underpinning and I think a motivation,” she said.

Amid growing concerns about China’s efforts to choose the Dalai Lama’s successor, Zeya – who is also US special coordinator for Tibetan issues – said US policy is aimed at advancement of the human rights of Tibetans, “who face absolutely severe repression at home on the most fundamental freedoms”. She added the US “absolutely supports Tibetan Buddhists’ right to practice their religion, to venerate, educate, and ultimately select their own religious leaders, and we believe no foreign government should be interfering in this effort”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.