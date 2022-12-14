US reacts to India-China clash in Tawang: 'Glad both sides quickly disengaged'

The White House on Tuesday commented on the recent face-off between the Indian and the China troops at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and said it is glad to note that there was a quick disengagement of the tension. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US is closely monitoring the situation and encouraging India and China to utilise the existing channels to discuss the disputed boundaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are glad to hear that both sides appeared to have quickly disengaged from the clashes. We are closely monitoring the situation. We encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries. Again, we are glad to see that there has been some disengagement on the clashes at this time," Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Three units of the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to over 300 troops who came armed with clubs, sticks and other equipment to attack the Indian position. Thwarted by the Indian forces, they had to retreat to their side of the Line of Actual Control. The Indian troops were prepared for the clash given the movement on the other side and the clash took place when one of the units was being relieved by a new unit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that no Indian soldier was killed or severely injured in the clash. I also assure the House that our Army is capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country. Our Army is ready to tackle any transgression. I firmly believe the House will support the bravery and courage of our armed forces," he said.

China said the border situation is stable and did not provide any details of the face-off.

UN calls for de-escalation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for de-escalation on the Indian-China border. "We call for de-escalation and to ensure that the tensions along in that area do not grow," spokesperson to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

'China will only blame India': Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang said China will only blame India for the border tension.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON