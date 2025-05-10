US, Saudi Arabia step up efforts to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi: The US and Saudi Arabia on Saturday stepped up efforts to end the escalation between India and Pakistan, with US secretary of state Marco Rubio speaking to Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir to nudge him towards talks to “avoid future conflicts”. Visuals of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. (@adgpi)

Rubio also spoke on Saturday to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who maintained that India’s stance has been “measured and responsible”. Rubio also dialled Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar and said the two countries should re-establish direct communication to “avoid miscalculation”.

A day after Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister visited Pakistan after an unannounced visit to India, Saudi foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan spoke on telephone to Dar to discuss ways to reduce tensions.

The flurry of diplomatic contacts came on a day when the armed confrontation between the two neighbouring countries reached new heights, with India targeting eight military sites in Pakistan as a response to Pakistani attacks on 26 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Gujarat.

During his conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that it is only responding to Pakistan’s escalatory actions. “India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so,” Jaishankar said in a social media post after the conversation.

Rubio emphasised that India and Pakistan “need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation”, US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. Rubio “proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes”, she said.

Rubio conveyed a similar message to Gen Munir, who is widely perceived as the main power centre in Pakistan, and to Dar, asking them to find ways to de-escalate, re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation and offering US help in “starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts”.

India has traditionally spurned intervention by third countries in dealing with its differences with Pakistan, saying that all such matters should be handled bilaterally.

The Saudi foreign minister, during his conversation with Dar, expressed condolences over the loss of lives and “appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response”, according to a readout from Pakistan’s foreign ministry. Dar apprised Faisal bin Farhan on the situation in the region.

Earlier, Saudi deputy foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir made unscheduled visits to India and Pakistan during May 8-9 as part of the kingdom’s “efforts towards de-escalation, ending ongoing military confrontations, and resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels”.

The foreign ministers of G7 – which groups Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the European Union – also called for “maximum restraint” in a joint statement. They strongly condemn the “egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22”, and said further military escalation “poses a serious threat to regional stability”.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the statement said. “We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution.”