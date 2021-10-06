US says India playing a crucial role in vaccinating world against Covid

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said India is playing a crucial role in the fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic as it is the world’s largest vaccine producer. Sherman applauded the decision made by India to restart the export of Covid-19 vaccines after a brief halt which was caused due to the nation facing a devastating second wave that required the embargo on vaccine exports.

“We look forward to working together with India to vaccinate the world, including through the Quad vaccine partnership,” Sherman said. The ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative launched by the government aims at exporting vaccines under commercial exports, grants and vaccine dose contributions to COVAX - a UN-led vaccine initiative to help lower and middle-income nations tackle Covid-19.

According to data shared by the Union ministry of external affairs, India has exported 19.86 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX initiative to several impoverished countries as of May 29. It has exported 66.36 million doses of vaccines, in total, until May 29.

Sherman also said that India and the US’ partnership remains indispensable at a meeting with foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. She said that both nations can overcome any challenge together. She further added that both nations are vital to each other and the relationship between both countries is central to security and peace in the Asia-Pacific region and the wider world.

Sherman said that dealing with counter-terrorism and the Afghanistan issue was also discussed. She said that India and the US will meet again for security dialogue.

The US deputy secretary of state also pointed out that India and the US are fighting the climate crisis together. “We cannot lose sight of the other crisis on our hands that is the climate crisis which is already fueling deeper droughts, the more intense storms, and rising sea levels in India and in the United States,” Sherman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

