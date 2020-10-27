e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan

“The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty,” Pompeo said while issuing a joint statement after the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after a joint news conference with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, following their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after a joint news conference with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, following their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
         

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Tuesday offered his support to India as he mentioned the killing of Indian Army soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley after a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in June this year.

“We visited the National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world’s largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty,” Pompeo said while issuing a joint statement after the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue.

Cornering China, Pompeo said, “The US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean.”

Pompeo accused China’s ruling party of not following the rule of law and transparency. “Our leaders and citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency... I’m glad to say India and the US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by CCP.”

tags
top news
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In