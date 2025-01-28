Menu Explore
US State Dept evaluates next steps in Tahawwur Rana's extradition

ANI |
Jan 28, 2025 06:57 AM IST

Pakistani origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai

US State Department has said that it is currently evaluating the next steps with regard to Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

Tahawwur Rana was convicted for being involved in the 26/11 attacks(HT_PRINT)
Tahawwur Rana was convicted for being involved in the 26/11 attacks(HT_PRINT)

A spokesperson from the State Department told ANI that the US has long supported India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the statement said.

"We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

Pakistani origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai that resulted in the death of 164 people, could now be extradited to India.

Rana's co-conspirators included, among others, David Headley. Headley pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, The US Supreme Court denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India. The writ had been filed in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition to India. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

This could pave way for his likely extradition to India.

Rana was previously prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The second superseding indictment charged him in three counts. The jury convicted him on Count 11 (conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism in Denmark). The jury also convicted Rana on Count 12 (providing material support to Lashkar-e Taiyba).

174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and over 300 were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

