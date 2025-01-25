26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana loses extradition appeal in US. Here's what's next for him

The US Supreme Court has turned down a petition filed by Tahawwur Rana, challenging his conviction in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case. This clears the way for his extradition to India. Tahawwur Rana, a former medical officer in the Pakistani army, migrated to Canada in 1990.(File)

Rana is wanted in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai between November 23 and November 29 in 2008.

A US district court first ordered his extradition to India in May 2023. After losing his legal battle in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, Rana filed a petition for a writ of certiorari before the Supreme Court on November 13 last year.

On January 21, the US Supreme Court denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Rana, a former medical officer in the Pakistani army, migrated to Canada in 1990, where he became a citizen before moving to Chicago.

He is accused of helping David Coleman Headley in the reconnaissance of targets in Mumbai and allegedly planned attacks at the National Defence College (NDC) and Chabad Houses.

Rana is also accused of helping Headley get an Indian tourist visa using fake documents.

According to prosecutors, Rana also praised the terrorists who carried out the attacks, stating that the people of India “deserved it.”

The FBI arrested Rana in Chicago on October 18, 2009, for providing material support to the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, including murder, kidnapping and maiming outside the US, in Mumbai and Copenhagen.

He was convicted in 2013 of conspiracy to provide support to a plot to murder in Denmark, including beheading employees of the Danish newspaper Morgenavisen Jyllands-Posten.

In June 2020, India requested Rana’s provisional arrest for his extradition, a demand that was supported by former US President Joe Biden's administration.

What next for Tahawwur Rana?

With the US Supreme Court turning down his review petition, the last legal challenge before Rana's extradition to India has been cleared.

Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in the case in Mumbai, said Rana's extradition can reveal more about the involvement of Pakistan people from its security apparatus.

“By extraditing Tahawwur Rana, India will get more information and evidence of the involvement of some of the Pakistani people, including the Pakistan security apparatus. David Headley has given such revelation and evidence in Mumbai court and also produced the email correspondence showing the links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan ISI Army officers,” Nikam was quoted as saying by ANI.

Aniket Nikam, an advocate at the Bombay High Court, told NDTV that the extradition process will start with Rana's deportation from the US. He said that Indian officials would go to the US and take him into custody.

Once brought back, a fresh case is likely to be filed against him and a new charge sheet will be prepared.

“The US Supreme Court has rejected Rana's appeal. After that, you have no other option left. He will be brought to India. This victory was achieved through diplomatic channels. He will be brought to India as soon as possible,” Aniket Nikam told NDTV.